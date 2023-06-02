US does not need to boost nuclear arsenal to deter Russia, China

The United States does not believe it needs to increase the size of its own nuclear arsenal in order to deter the combined forces of Russia, China and other rivals, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.
Also Read: US to offer to keep nuclear arms curbs until 2026 if Russia does same
He also said the United States would abide by the nuclear weapons limits set in the New START treaty until its 2026 expiration if Russia does the same in a speech in which he sought to coax Moscow and Beijing into arms control talks.
