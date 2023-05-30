US does not support attacks inside Russia: White House

US does not support attacks inside Russia: White House

Russia said Ukrainian drones struck wealthy districts of Moscow on Tuesday

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 30 2023, 21:50 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 21:50 ist
A view of a damaged multi-storey apartment building after a reported drone attack in Moscow. Credit: AFP Photo

The United States is still gathering information on reports of drones striking in Moscow, the White House said on Tuesday, reiterating that Washington does not support attacks inside Russia and is focused on helping Ukraine retake its territory.

"We saw the news and are still gathering information about what happened. As a general matter, we do not support attacks inside of Russia," a White House spokesperson said in a statement.

Also Read | Drones hit buildings in Moscow, several downed on approach to capital

The spokesperson said Washington was "focused on providing Ukraine with the equipment and training they need to retake their own sovereign territory," and pointed to Russian attacks on Kyiv, which has been hit by drones or missiles 17 times in May.

Russia said Ukrainian drones struck wealthy districts of Moscow on Tuesday, targeting areas where President Vladimir Putin and other Russian elite have residences. Two people were injured in the incidents, according to Moscow's mayor.

Putin said Tuesday's attack was an attempt to scare and provoke Russia, and that air defences around the capital would be strengthened.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
World news
Missile
United States

Related videos

What's Brewing

AI poses 'extinction' risk, say experts

AI poses 'extinction' risk, say experts

Australia home to the only closed-roof cricket stadium

Australia home to the only closed-roof cricket stadium

Chinese mission with 1st civilian reaches space station

Chinese mission with 1st civilian reaches space station

Lower yield, reduced prices hit Darjeeling tea industry

Lower yield, reduced prices hit Darjeeling tea industry

Third of Milky Way's planets could harbour life: Study

Third of Milky Way's planets could harbour life: Study

If only we knew what makes an entrepreneur

If only we knew what makes an entrepreneur

 