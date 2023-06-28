US doubles down on Pakistan, asks it to disband LeT, JeM

Washington DC has dismissed the objection of Islamabad over a joint statement, which was issued by India and the United States after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden last week and which asked Pakistan to stop exporting terror.

The US rather vowed to continue mounting pressure on Pakistan to make it permanently disband all terrorist organisations in its territory.

Matthew Miller, a spokesperson of the US State Department, told journalists in Washington DC that the Biden Administration remained committed to working with Pakistan to address the shared threat posed by terrorist groups throughout the region. “At the same time, however, we have also been consistent on the importance of Pakistan continuing to take steps to permanently disband all terrorist groups, including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and their various front organizations,” he said, adding that the US would regularly raise the issue with Pakistan and would continue to work together to counter mutual terrorist threats,” he said, replying to a question on the summoning of the deputy envoy of the American Embassy in Islamabad.

The deputy envoy of Washington DC to Islamabad was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Government of Pakistan on Monday and was served a démarche. Pakistan conveyed its “concerns and disappointment at the unwarranted, one-sided and misleading references to it” in the India-US joint statement.

The joint statement was issued after a meeting between Modi and Biden at the White House on Thursday. The two leaders had strongly condemned cross-border terrorism, the use of terrorist proxies and called on the Government of Pakistan to take immediate action to ensure that no territory under its control was used for launching terrorist attacks. They also called for the perpetrators of the terror attacks in Mumbai in November 2008 and in Pathankot in January 2016 to be brought to justice.

The Modi-Biden joint statement irked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government in Islamabad. “The US should refrain from issuing statements that may be construed as an encouragement of India’s baseless and politically motivated narrative against Pakistan,” according to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of the neighbouring country’s government.

“It was also emphasized that counter-terrorism cooperation between Pakistan and US had been progressing well and that an enabling environment, centred around trust and understanding, was imperative to further solidify Pakistan-US ties.” the MoFA stated in a press-release issued in Islamabad.