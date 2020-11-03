US Election 2020 Live Updates: Biden wins all 5 votes from New Hampshire's Dixville Notch

President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden fought Monday through the eve of an election threatened by legal chaos and fears of violence after Trump, down in the polls and with only hours to go, pushed hard to discredit the US voting process. Today, the world will witness a country more divided and angry than at any time since the Vietnam War era of the 1970s. With over 90 million votes already cast through mail-in, absentee ballots, and early voting, a few voters are expected to line up outside of polling stations across the US to deliver their verdict on Trump. Stay tuned for more updates.
Superstition or strategy? Donald Trump ends campaign in same city as 2016
Normally, Republicans don't win Michigan -- but Donald Trump took the US state in a shocking upset four years ago. On Monday evening he will return to the city of Grand Rapids -- exactly like in 2016 -- for the last rally of his reelection campaign, and possibly his political career.
Is it because he's superstitious?
Read more
Vital government installations are on high alert. The Secret Service has fortified the White House, a non-scalable high wall has been temporarily erected around the sprawling presidential complex ahead of the voting on Tuesday.
Twitter, Facebook flag Trump posts on US election eve
Twitter and Facebook late on Monday both flagged posts by President Donald Trump that claimed a US Supreme Court decision on mail-in voting in Pennsylvania would lead to "rampant" fraud and was "very dangerous."
Twitter hid the president's tweet, sent the day before the US presidential election, behind a label which said the content was "disputed" and "might be misleading."
Trump and his Republican allies have repeatedly said, without evidence, that mail-in votes are prone to fraud, although election experts say that is rare in US elections. Trump's tweet also said the Supreme Court's decision would "induce violence in the streets."
Social media companies are under pressure to curb misinformation on their platforms ahead of the US election. Twitter has labeled or put warnings on tweets from Trump multiple times this year for violating its rules.
Twitter also prevented users from retweeting or replying to the post, allowing only 'quote tweets.' It said the tweets will also not be algorithmically recommended by its systems.
New York's shops board up anticipating violence
Rows of plywood covered the facades of luxury stores and small businesses across New York City on the eve of the US presidential election as America braced for possible unrest and violence in a bitter and divisive race to the White House.
Stores along the posh 5th Avenue in Manhattan as well as across the city boarded up and workers were seen drilling plywood onto the stores’ facade late in the night, amid fears that Election Day could bring violence, looting and clashes, similar to the chaos seen in the summer during protests over the death of George Floyd.
The 2020 US Presidential Election is being touted as the “election of a lifetime” and is seeing an unprecedented level of anxiety and fear across America in the wake of a bitter election campaign.
(PTI)
Results from 2 New Hampshire towns are in, third town has voted but results will be announced at a later point in time
The results are already in from two New Hampshire towns where voters famously head to the polls just after the stroke of midnight.
In Dixville Notch, where the handful of residents have voted shortly after midnight on Election Day since 1960, all five votes for president went to Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee.
The other northern New Hampshire town that voted around the same time Tuesday, Millsfield, favored President Donald Trump by 16 votes to 5.
A third town, Hart’s Location, canceled its traditional midnight voting this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 48 voters there will have to wait until the morning like everyone else.
Antsy journalists and political types often look to these New Hampshire towns for clues as to how the election will unfold across the country, but they have a spotty track record. While Millsfield voted for Trump in 2016, Dixville Notch went for Hillary Clinton.
And in the Democratic primary — which also kicks off in New Hampshire — Dixville Notch cast three of its five votes this year for Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York. He suspended his campaign less than a month later.
(INYT)
Biden wins Dixville Notch township five votes to none for Trump
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden won the first Election Day race for which results were declared early Tuesday, in the tiny township of New Hampshire, along the US-Canada border. The township is among the first places to declare election results as polls open at midnight.
Pennsylvania (Oct. 27 - Nov. 1)
* Voting for Biden: 51%
* Voting for Trump: 44%
* Biden was up 50%-45% the prior week.
* 25% of adults said they already had voted.
* 51% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 40% said Trump would be better.
* 48% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 46% said Biden would be better.
Wisconsin (Oct. 27 - Nov. 1)
* Voting for Biden: 53%
* Voting for Trump: 43%
* Biden was up 53%-44% the prior week.
* 41% of adults said they already had voted.
* 52% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 38% said Trump would be better.
* 47% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.
Michigan (Oct. 27 - Nov. 1)
* Voting for Biden: 52%
* Voting for Trump: 42%
* Biden was up 52%-43% the prior week.
* 37% of adults said they already had voted.
* 52% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 40% said Trump would be better.
* 48% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 44% said Biden would be better.
North Carolina (Oct. 27 - Nov. 1)
* Voting for Biden: 49%
* Voting for Trump: 48%
* Since the margin is within the poll's credibility interval, the race is statistically tied, as it was in the prior poll when Biden had 49% to Trump's 48%.
* 43% said they already had voted.
* 49% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 43% said Trump would be better.
* 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 43% said Biden would be better.
Arizona (Oct. 27 - Nov. 1)
* Voting for Biden: 49%
* Voting for Trump: 47%
* The two are statistically tied as the margin is within the survey's credibility interval.
* A prior poll also showed a statistically even race, with 48% for Biden and 46% for Trump.
* 49% said they already had voted.
* 49% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41% said Trump would be better.
* 52% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 42% said Biden would be better.
Florida (Oct. 27 - Nov. 1)
* Voting for Biden: 50%
* Voting for Trump: 46%
* A prior poll showed Biden leading Trump 49%-47%, effectively a tie because the margin was within the poll's credibility interval.
* 41% said they already had voted.
* 47% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 44% said Trump would be better.
* 53% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 42% said Biden would be better.
Joe Biden leads Donald Trump narrowly in Florida on eve of election
Democrat Joe Biden appeared to take a narrow lead over President Donald Trump in Florida in the final days of the 2020 US election campaign, with the two candidates locked in a dead heat in North Carolina and Arizona, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls released on Monday.
Read more
Fears of violence, vote rigging and confusion beset eve of US election
President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden fought Monday through the eve of an election threatened by legal chaos and fears of violence after Trump, down in the polls and with only hours to go, pushed hard to discredit the US voting process.
Read more
FBI warns of possible US election violence in protest-riven Portland
The FBI has warned of the potential for armed clashes linked to Tuesday's US election in Portland, as the northwestern city that has become symbolic of the country's stark divisions braces for unrest.
Read more
Going to win anyway: Trump dismisses 'fake' polls, Biden says time to end the 'chaos'
Donald Trump stumped for votes in Joe Biden's native city on the eve of Election Day, dismissing polls that show him headed for defeat as his Democratic challenger urged Americans to draw a line under four years of "chaos."
Read more