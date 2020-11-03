US Election 2020 Live Updates: Biden wins all 5 votes from New Hampshire's Dixville Notch

President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden fought Monday through the eve of an election threatened by legal chaos and fears of violence after Trump, down in the polls and with only hours to go, pushed hard to discredit the US voting process. Today, the world will witness a country more divided and angry than at any time since the Vietnam War era of the 1970s. With over 90 million votes already cast through mail-in, absentee ballots, and early voting, a few voters are expected to line up outside of polling stations across the US to deliver their verdict on Trump. Stay tuned for more updates.