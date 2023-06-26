US embassy contacted Russia over security amid Wagner mutiny

US embassy contacted Russia over security amid mutiny

Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin had sent an armed convoy on a 1,200-km charge towards Moscow on June 24.

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jun 26 2023, 11:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2023, 12:24 ist
A traffic police officer checks a car next to an armoured personnel carrier (APC) in Moscow, Russia June 24, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

The US embassy in Moscow contacted Russia's foreign ministry to discuss security after a mutiny by mercenary Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported on Monday, citing an unidentified source. 

Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin had sent an armed convoy on a 1,200-km (750-mile) charge towards Moscow on Saturday in an unlikely attempt to topple the military leadership.

 

World news
Russia
Moscow
Valdimir Putin
United States

