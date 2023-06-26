US embassy contacted Russia over security amid Wagner mutiny

The US embassy in Moscow contacted Russia's foreign ministry to discuss security after a mutiny by mercenary Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported on Monday, citing an unidentified source.
Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin had sent an armed convoy on a 1,200-km (750-mile) charge towards Moscow on Saturday in an unlikely attempt to topple the military leadership.
