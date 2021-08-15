US embassy in Kabul advises 'shelter in place'

US embassy in Kabul advises 'shelter in place'

The US is racing to airlift diplomats and citizens out of Afghanistan

AP
AP, Kabul,
  • Aug 15 2021, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2021, 22:40 ist
Afghan security forces stand guard at the entrance gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 15, 2021. Credit: Reuters Photo

The US Embassy in Kabul has suspended all operations and told Americans to shelter in place, saying it has received reports of gunfire at the international airport.

The US is racing to airlift diplomats and citizens out of Afghanistan after the Taliban overran most of the country and entered the capital early Sunday.

Also read: Afghans fear a return to brutal rule despite Taliban vows

“The security situation in Kabul is changing quickly and the situation at the airport is deteriorating rapidly," the embassy said in a statement.

"There are reports of the airport taking fire and we are instructing US citizens to shelter in place. The US Embassy in Afghanistan has suspended consular operations effective immediately. Do not come to the Embassy or airport at this time.”

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kabul
World news
Taliban
Afghanistan
United States

What's Brewing

Sindhi Colony, a Partition story

Sindhi Colony, a Partition story

Goa Independence day is not on Aug 15, 1947, here's why

Goa Independence day is not on Aug 15, 1947, here's why

Morsels of freedom

Morsels of freedom

'Western Ghats to lose 33% biodiversity by 2050'

'Western Ghats to lose 33% biodiversity by 2050'

A mirror called freedom

A mirror called freedom

Taliban sweep in Afghanistan after US's miscalculations

Taliban sweep in Afghanistan after US's miscalculations

The daunting task of making freedom endure

The daunting task of making freedom endure

 