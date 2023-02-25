US eyeing better ties with Indian military: Pentagon

In 1997, defence trade between India and the US was almost negligible, today it stands above $20 billion

PTI
PTI, Washington,
  • Feb 25 2023, 07:36 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 07:36 ist
Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder speaks during a press briefing at the Pentagon on February 24, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. Credit: AFP Photo

The United States is looking forward to continue to develop and foster its relationship with the Indian military, the Pentagon has said.

“The US and India enjoy a good partnership. We look forward to continuing to develop and foster our relationship with the Indian military,” Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig Gen Pat Ryder told reporters at a news conference here on Friday.

In 1997, defence trade between India and the US was almost negligible, today it stands above $20 billion.

Also Read | Blinken to visit India, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan next week

Last month during a press conference, Ryder said that India is a "great example" of countries who are choosing security assistance from the US, underlining that it was ready for any response to wean them away from Russia.

India has faced flak from US lawmakers, both Republicans and Democrats, for choosing to abstain from a UN vote to rebuke Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

US officials have expressed concern over India's purchase of the S-400 missile systems by Russia.

In October 2018, India signed a $5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems to ramp up its air defence, despite a warning from the then-Trump administration that going ahead with the contract may invite US sanctions.

