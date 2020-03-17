US Fed announces credit to help businesses, households

US Fed announces credit facility to help businesses, households amid coronavirus crisis

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Mar 17 2020, 20:43pm ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2020, 20:50pm ist
AFP file photo

The US Federal Reserve on Tuesday unveiled a new credit facility to help households and business stay afloat as the coronavirus pandemic threatens to undermine the world's largest economy.

The program, authorised by the US Treasury, is aimed at commercial paper, which finances things like auto loans and home mortgages, a market that "has been under considerable strain in recent days as businesses and households face greater uncertainty in light of the coronavirus outbreak."

Follow live developments on the coronavirus pandemic here

"By ensuring the smooth functioning of this market, particularly in times of strain, the Federal Reserve is providing credit that will support families, businesses, and jobs across the economy," the Fed said in a statement.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
United States
Coronavirus
COVID-19
credit
Federal Reserve
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Abe could be big loser if Olympics cancelled, postponed

Abe could be big loser if Olympics cancelled, postponed

COVID-19 outbreak: Demand for jackfruit soars in Maha

COVID-19 outbreak: Demand for jackfruit soars in Maha

Entered Jamia campus to rescue innocent students: Cops

Entered Jamia campus to rescue innocent students: Cops

Sadhguru suspends all Isha Yoga Centre programmes

Sadhguru suspends all Isha Yoga Centre programmes

Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath challenges BJP

Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath challenges BJP

 