US fighter jet crashes after collision with plane

US fighter jet crashes after collision with refueling plane

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 30 2020, 12:19 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2020, 12:24 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: Getty Images

A US Air Force F-35B fighter jet crashed after it collided with an aerial refueling tanker on Tuesday, a US marines unit said.

The pilot of the F-35B jet ejected and was being treated, while the crew of the KC-130J refueling aircraft had landed safely, the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing said.

The crash occurred over Imperial County, California, ABC News reported.

"At approximately 1600 it was reported that an F-35B made contact with a KC-130J during an air-to-air refueling evolution, resulting in the crash of the F-35B," the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing said in a tweet.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, the marines said.

The refueling plane had returned to Thermal Airport and all crew members were safe, it added.

The marines unit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
fighter jets
Plane Crash

What's Brewing

French Open: A footnote in Serena Williams' career

French Open: A footnote in Serena Williams' career

The Lead: Farm laws and ensuing protests, explained

The Lead: Farm laws and ensuing protests, explained

Why carcinogens cause cancer in some people, not all

Why carcinogens cause cancer in some people, not all

 