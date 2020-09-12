US fiscal year budget deficit tops $3 trillion

US fiscal year budget deficit tops $3 trillion

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Sep 12 2020, 01:00 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2020, 01:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed the US federal budget deficit above $3 trillion for the first 11 months of fiscal 2020, more than doubling the previous full-year record, the US Treasury said on Friday.

The budget deficit for August was $200 billion, matching the deficit in August 2019 and lower than the $245 billion forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll. However, $55 billion worth of benefit payments were shifted into July because August started on a weekend.

The $3.007 trillion year-to-date deficit was nearly triple the $1.067 trillion deficit for the comparable year-ago period, spurred by a massive increase in government spending to battle the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The previous 11-month deficit record was $1.37 trillion, reported by the Treasury in August 2009 during the financial crisis and recession. The full fiscal 2009 deficit totalled $1.4 trillion.

The 2020 fiscal year ends on Sept. 30. September has traditionally been a budget surplus month because of quarterly corporate tax payment deadlines, but a US Treasury official said it was impossible to forecast whether a September deficit was expected this year.

August budget outlays were $423 billion, compared to $428 billion in August 2019, while receipts last month were $223 billion, compared to $228 billion in the year-earlier period, the Treasury said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
budget deficit target

What's Brewing

The unlikely benefits of virtual traffic offences court

The unlikely benefits of virtual traffic offences court

Rare dysfunction seen among Covid-19-recovered children

Rare dysfunction seen among Covid-19-recovered children

World's largest digital camera unveiled

World's largest digital camera unveiled

Python in US zoo lays 7 eggs without male help

Python in US zoo lays 7 eggs without male help

 