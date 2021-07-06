US forces shoot down armed drone over Iraq embassy

US forces shoot down armed drone over Iraq embassy

AFP
AFP, Baghdad,
  • Jul 06 2021, 04:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2021, 04:02 ist
A view of the US embassy across the Tigris river in Iraq's capital Baghdad. Credit: AFP Photo

US forces shot down an armed drone above their embassy in Baghdad on Monday night, Iraqi security officials said, hours after a rocket attack on a base housing US soldiers in the west of the country.

American defence systems fired rockets into the air in Baghdad, according to AFP reporters, with Iraqi security sources saying the salvos had taken out a drone.

United States
Iraq
Baghdad
drone

