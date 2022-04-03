US-funded labs around Russia working on bio-weapons: Kremlin

US-funded labs near Russia work on bio-weapons: Kremlin

Russian lawmakers have formed a commission to investigate US-controlled biological laboratories in Ukraine

  • Apr 03 2022, 10:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2022, 10:17 ist
Moscow has information that an array of biological laboratories have been found around Russia, which are engaged in developing bio-weapons, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Within the framework of a program funded by the Pentagon, a whole network of biolabs have been created around Russia and Belarus, which not only deal with extremely dangerous pathogens, microbes, viruses, but also work on projects to invent new types of biological weapons," Peskov added in an interview with Belarus-24 TV channel on Saturday.

"The Americans are now trying to divert attention from the issue of biological laboratories, but facts speak for themselves. The issue concerns Russia and many other countries," he said.

During Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the dangerous biological activities of the US had been revealed, Irina Yarovaya, Deputy Chairperson of the State Duma or the lower house of Russia's parliament, said earlier this week.

Russian lawmakers have formed a commission to investigate US-controlled biological laboratories in Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.

