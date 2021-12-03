US gained just 210,000 jobs in November: Govt

US gained just 210,000 jobs in November, far short of estimates, says Government

The unemployment rate nonetheless declined more than expected, falling four-tenths to 4.2 percent

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Dec 03 2021, 21:15 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2021, 21:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The United States added just 210,000 jobs last month, the government reported Friday, less than half the increase analysts were expecting, raising questions about the health of the economic recovery.

The unemployment rate nonetheless declined more than expected, falling four-tenths to 4.2 per cent, the Labor Department reported.

US employers have added jobs throughout 2021 as Covid-19 vaccines allow them to return normal operations, and even with the disappointing result in November have gained an average of 550,000 positions each month.

The economy remains short nearly four million jobs compared to the pre-pandemic level, but the data nonetheless contained signs of improvement in the labor market.

The number of unemployed people dropped 542,000 to 6.9 million, the report said, still higher than the pre-pandemic level of 5.7 million.

The number of people on temporary layoff, which hit 18 million in April 2020 when the pandemic disruptions were at their worst, dropped to 801,000, about where it was before Covid-19 hit the economy.

The unemployment rate for most racial groups declined in November, while the share of people employed or looking for a job -- which has been stagnant in recent months as many people opted not to work -- rose slightly.

Major industries saw modest gains last month, with professional and business services adding the most at 90,000 jobs, while manufacturing and construction each added 31,000.

But retail trade lost 20,000 positions.

September and October's payroll figures were revised slightly upward, but not enough to offset the miss in November payrolls.

And amid rising concerns that high inflation will take hold, the report said average hour earnings ticked up, gaining 4.8 percent over the last 12 months, though that was below the 6.2 percent year-on-year increase in consumer price inflation.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

United States
Jobs
Employment
Unemployment
Covid-19
Coronavirus
US news

What's Brewing

Is Cyclone Jawad strong? 'Gulab se jyada, Titli se kam'

Is Cyclone Jawad strong? 'Gulab se jyada, Titli se kam'

'Tadap' movie review: Watchable romantic-thriller

'Tadap' movie review: Watchable romantic-thriller

NASA astronauts complete ISS spacewalk

NASA astronauts complete ISS spacewalk

India's lower castes take cinematic centre stage

India's lower castes take cinematic centre stage

The metaverse is coming and world is not ready for it

The metaverse is coming and world is not ready for it

 