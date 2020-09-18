29 nations condemn internet shutdowns in Belarus

US, Germany among 29 nations condemning reported internet shutdowns in Belarus

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Sep 18 2020, 08:05 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 08:20 ist
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Credit: Reuters

Twenty-nine countries including the United States and Germany issued a joint statement on Thursday condemning reported internet shutdowns by the government of Belarus after a "fraudulent" presidential election there last month.

Belarus torture claims must be probed, perpetrators held accountable: UN

"Shutdowns and blocking or filtering of services unjustifiably limit the rights of peaceful assembly and freedoms of association and expression, especially when they lack procedural fairness and transparency," said the statement released by the US State Department.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Belarus
Germany
United States
internet ban

What's Brewing

How ‘Goodfellas’, '90s gangster films changed Hollywood

How ‘Goodfellas’, '90s gangster films changed Hollywood

Mobile phone radiation may be killing insects: Study

Mobile phone radiation may be killing insects: Study

The Lead: Legal entity status for animals in India?

The Lead: Legal entity status for animals in India?

DH Toon | Nehru gets share in PM's birthday celebration

DH Toon | Nehru gets share in PM's birthday celebration

1,20,000 year-old human footprints found in Saudi

1,20,000 year-old human footprints found in Saudi

Erno Rubik is still learning from the Cube he invented

Erno Rubik is still learning from the Cube he invented

Indian cities drop in Global Smart City Index

Indian cities drop in Global Smart City Index

These Australian trees contain 'scorpion-like venom'

These Australian trees contain 'scorpion-like venom'

 