US, Germany among 29 nations condemning reported internet shutdowns in Belarus

Twenty-nine countries including the United States and Germany issued a joint statement on Thursday condemning reported internet shutdowns by the government of Belarus after a "fraudulent" presidential election there last month.
Belarus torture claims must be probed, perpetrators held accountable: UN
"Shutdowns and blocking or filtering of services unjustifiably limit the rights of peaceful assembly and freedoms of association and expression, especially when they lack procedural fairness and transparency," said the statement released by the US State Department.
