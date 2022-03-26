US hopes Taliban will reverse girls schools closure

US hopes Taliban will quickly reverse girls schools closure

The United States called off talks with the hardline administration on the sidelines of the Doha Forum

Afghanistan's Taliban rulers unexpectedly decided against reopening schools on Wednesday to girls above the sixth grade. Credit: AFP Photo

The United States expects the Taliban to reverse its decision to keep girls out of Afghan schools "in coming days", US special envoy Thomas West said Saturday.

The United States called off talks with the hardline administration on the sidelines of the Doha Forum. West who led talks with the Taliban, told the forum: "I'm hopeful that we'll see a reversal of this decision in coming days".

