US House passes defense Bill authorising record spending

US passes defense Bill authorising record spending

The House passed its version of the fiscal 2024 National Defense Authorisation Act, or NDAA by a vote of 219-210.

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Jul 14 2023, 21:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2023, 21:14 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay

The US House of Representatives passed its version of a sweeping Bill setting policy for the Department of Defense on Friday, but the "must-pass" Bill's chances of becoming law were uncertain after Republicans added a series of culturally conservative amendments.

The House passed its version of the fiscal 2024 National Defense Authorisation Act, or NDAA, which sets policy for the Pentagon and authorizes $886 billion in spending, by a vote of 219-210.

World news
United States
defense

