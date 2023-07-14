US House passes defense Bill authorising record spending

The US House of Representatives passed its version of a sweeping Bill setting policy for the Department of Defense on Friday, but the "must-pass" Bill's chances of becoming law were uncertain after Republicans added a series of culturally conservative amendments.
The House passed its version of the fiscal 2024 National Defense Authorisation Act, or NDAA, which sets policy for the Pentagon and authorizes $886 billion in spending, by a vote of 219-210.
