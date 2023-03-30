US imposes fresh North Korea-related sanctions

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  Mar 30 2023, 21:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2023, 21:42 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on a Slovakian national under a program aimed at restricting exports of arms and luxury goods to North Korea.

The fresh North Korea-related sanction action was announced on the US Treasury Department's website. 

United States
World news
North Korea

