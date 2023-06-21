US sanctions on Myanmar's defense ministry, two banks

US imposes sanctions on Myanmar's defense ministry, two banks

The sanctions hit the Myanmar Foreign Trade Bank (MFTB) and Myanma Investment and Commercial Bank (MICB).

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Jun 21 2023, 20:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 20:34 ist
Min Aung Hlaing, the Myanmar junta chief. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The United States on Wednesday levelled sanctions against Myanmar's Ministry of Defense and two banks used by the Southeast Asian country's military to purchase arms and other goods in foreign currencies, according to the Treasury Department's website.

The sanctions hit the Myanmar Foreign Trade Bank (MFTB) and Myanma Investment and Commercial Bank (MICB), which receive and transmit foreign currencies for Myanmar's government, including state-owned enterprises that raise much of the junta's revenues.

World news
United States
USA
US news
Myanmar

