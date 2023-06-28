US imposes sanctions on 4 Cos linked to Wagner group

US imposes sanctions on one individual, four entities linked to Wagner group

At the same time, the US published an advisory urging due diligence among companies involved in Africa's gold sector, citing illicit actors, including the Wagner group. 

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 28 2023, 01:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 01:28 ist
US flag. Credit: iStock Photo

The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on one individual and four companies linked to Russian mercenary group Wagner's leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, according to documents posted on the US Department of Treasury website.

Two of the companies were mining firms in the Central African Republic, the department said. The other two were identified as wholesale firms - one in the United Arab Emirates and the other in Russia.

Also Read | Perils of private armies go beyond Wagner in Russia

At the same time, the US published an advisory urging due diligence among companies involved in Africa's gold sector, citing illicit actors, including the Wagner group. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

US news
United States
Russia
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rahul visits motorcycle mechanics' workshops in Delhi

Rahul visits motorcycle mechanics' workshops in Delhi

Kuno: 2 cheetahs suffer injuries in fight with felines

Kuno: 2 cheetahs suffer injuries in fight with felines

Here's why our interest in UFOs never wanes

Here's why our interest in UFOs never wanes

Delhi's Deer Park de-recognised as 'mini zoo'

Delhi's Deer Park de-recognised as 'mini zoo'

Sehwag urges India to win World Cup for Kohli

Sehwag urges India to win World Cup for Kohli

100+ US leaders are descendants of slaveholders

100+ US leaders are descendants of slaveholders

Jharkhand kids feel like celebrities on Vande Bharat

Jharkhand kids feel like celebrities on Vande Bharat

India’s heatwave deaths a harbinger of worse to come

India’s heatwave deaths a harbinger of worse to come

ICC WC schedule: India-Pakistan face-off on October 15

ICC WC schedule: India-Pakistan face-off on October 15

 