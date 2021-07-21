US, Japan, South Korea vow to deepen climate, pandemic cooperation

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and her Japanese and South Korean counterparts committed in talks to deepening trilateral cooperation on the climate crisis, pandemic response, economic resilience and recovery, the US State Department said in a statement.

Sherman met with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori Takeo and South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong Kun in Tokyo, a State Department statement said.

It said the allies also discussed their shared commitment to work toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and their intent to address the threat posed by North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs. It said they also reiterated opposition to activities that undermine the rules-based international order and affirmed the need to maintain an inclusive, free, and open Indo-Pacific region.