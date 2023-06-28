Judge says Trump's NY case may belong in state court

US judge says Trump's NY criminal case likely belongs in state court

The judge said he would likely decline former US President Donald Trump's request to move the Manhattan district attorney's criminal case against him.

Donald Trump.

A US judge on Tuesday said he would likely decline former US President Donald Trump's request to move the Manhattan district attorney's criminal case against him, stemming from hush money payments to a porn star, to federal court from state court. 

