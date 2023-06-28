US judge says Trump's NY criminal case likely belongs in state court

A US judge on Tuesday said he would likely decline former US President Donald Trump's request to move the Manhattan district attorney's criminal case against him, stemming from hush money payments to a porn star, to federal court from state court.
