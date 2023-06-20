US judge sets August 14 trial date for Donald Trump in Florida documents case

Aug 14 set as Trump's trial date for documents case

The latest order came after a US judge on Monday ordered Trump's defense lawyers not to release evidence in the classified documents case.

  • Jun 20 2023, 21:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 21:14 ist
Donald Trump. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Federal Judge Aileen Cannon has set an initial trial date of Aug. 14 for former President Donald Trump's Florida documents case, according to a court order on Tuesday.

The Justice Department's special counsel in the case, Jack Smith, promised a speedy trial after a 37-count indictment charging Trump with willfully retaining classified government records and obstructing justice.

Read | Trump lawyers Trusty, Rowley resign day after documents case indictment

But the complexities of handling highly classified evidence, the degree to which Trump's legal team challenges the government's pre-trial motions, and the way the judge manages the schedule could all lead to a trial that is anything but swift, legal experts say.

The latest order came after a US judge on Monday ordered Trump's defense lawyers not to release evidence in the classified documents case to the media or the public, according to a court filing.

The order from US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart also put strict conditions on Trump's access to the materials.

