US Justice Department sues to block JetBlue-Spirit airline merger

The US Justice Department on Tuesday sued to block the $3.8 billion JetBlue-Spirit airline merger, saying that the combination harmed consumers and violated antitrust law.
Removing Spirit from the travel market would "eliminate the unique competition" it provides as a low-cost carrier, and "leave tens of millions of travelers to face higher fares and fewer options," said the department in its complaint.
