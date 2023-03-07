US Justice Dept sues to block JetBlue-Spirit merger

US Justice Department sues to block JetBlue-Spirit airline merger

Removing Spirit from the travel market would 'eliminate the unique competition' it provides as a low-cost carrier, said the department

AFP
AFP, New York,
  • Mar 07 2023, 21:51 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2023, 21:51 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The US Justice Department on Tuesday sued to block the $3.8 billion JetBlue-Spirit airline merger, saying that the combination harmed consumers and violated antitrust law.

Removing Spirit from the travel market would "eliminate the unique competition" it provides as a low-cost carrier, and "leave tens of millions of travelers to face higher fares and fewer options," said the department in its complaint.

