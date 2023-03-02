US keen to mobilize support in G20 against Russia

President Joe Biden’s administration on Wednesday stated that the United States would continue to seek support from the other G20 nations to address the immense humanitarian challenges caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden’s Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday. He will attend the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting, which India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will host at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on Thursday.

“Russia’s brutal affront to the international rules-based order – the order that undergirds prosperity and peace for us all – cannot stand. The United States will continue to hold the Russian Federation to account for its unprovoked and unjust war of choice against Ukraine, including in multilateral institutions and bodies,” the US State Department stated on Wednesday.

It stated that Russia’s war against Ukraine blatantly violated the principles of the United Nations Charter, undermining the rules-based international system that had brought global stability and development for the past 75 years.

“Russia’s war against Ukraine has delivered a fresh blow to global growth prospects and hopes for progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” the US State Department stated, indicating its approach for the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi.

Blinken is expected to highlight the “damaging effect” on global food and energy security caused by Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.