US lawmakers aim to protect married same-sex couples

A group of US lawmakers on Monday announced a bill that would provide federal protection for married same-sex couples amid fears that the Supreme Court could roll back recognition of such unions.

The Respect for Marriage Act -- backed by several Democratic legislators and one Republican senator -- would also repeal legislation defining marriages as unions between a man and a woman.

"Three weeks ago, a conservative majority on the Supreme Court not only... walked back 50 years of precedent, it signaled that other rights, like the right to same-sex marriage, are next on the chopping block," Democratic Representative Jerry Nadler said in a statement.

"We cannot sit idly by."

The Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling on June 24, removing the nationwide right to abortion and sparking forecasts that conservative justices could revisit other landmark decisions.

In 2013, the Supreme Court struck down part of the Defense of Marriage Act, which denied federal benefits to married same-sex couples.

But the law is still on the books -- something the new legislation would change.

The proposed Respect for Marriage Act also "requires, for federal law purposes, that an individual be considered married if the marriage was valid in the state where it was performed," the statement said.

"This gives same sex and interracial couples additional certainty that they will continue to enjoy equal treatment under federal law as all other married couples -- as the Constitution requires," it added.