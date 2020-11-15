US lawmakers celebrate Diwali, send greetings to Indian-American community

Dozens of elected representatives in the US greeted Indian Americans on the occasion of Diwali, with many of them joining their constituents in celebrating the festival of lights.

Light will always overcome darkness, tweeted Gavin Newsom, Governor of California, home to the largest Indian-American population in the US. “Today, we celebrate the power of hope over despair. Happy Diwali to all those celebrating!” he said.

"Happy Diwali to all who celebrate. While celebrating will be different this year, I hope this holiday brings you light, joy and peace," said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

"Happy Diwali to all those celebrating the Festival of Lights around the world and in the great State of Texas," tweeted Governor Greg Abbott of Texas.

"Wishing a Happy Diwali to all those observing! On this festival of lights, may you and your families be blessed with the glow of joy and prosperity to last through the year," said Delaware Senator Chris Coons, who could be picked for Secretary of State under a Biden administration.

"Wishing a happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the Festival of Lights in New York, across America, and around the world, and Saal Mubarak to everyone ringing in the New Year!” said Senate Minority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee also sent out its Diwali greetings. “To all those celebrating Diwali this week, I wish you and your family a joyful and blessed Festival of Lights! Diwali2020,” said Jim Risch, Chairman, Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

“Joining millions in New Jersey and around the world lighting lamps today as we celebrate #Diwali. These tiny flames illuminate the darkness and symbolise our common pursuit of light, knowledge and goodness. Sending my warmest wishes for a safe and happy holiday," said Senator Bob Menendez, Ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

"Wishing a happy Diwali to all those celebrating the Festival of Lights in Pennsylvania and around the world today. As we take a moment to celebrate the light and joy in our communities, may we continue to give light to a more just and peaceful world,” said Senator Bob Casey.

"Happy Diwali to all those celebrating the Festival of Lights today! Wishing you a joyous and prosperous holiday," said Senator Tammy Duckworth.

Senator Ted Cruz sent his Diwali greetings to Indians and all Indo-American friends in Texas.

"Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating in Oregon and around the world! Wishing you all light and joy," said Senator Jeff Merkley.

The festive greetings were also sent from Senators David Perdue, Catherine Cortez Masto, Maggie Hassan, Debbie Stabenow, Jacky Rosen, Kelly Loeffer, and Tim Scott, among others.

Congressman Jim McGovern said Deepavali is a powerful reminder that light, love, truth, and compassion will always prevail.

“And that each of us must do our part to achieve that victory by dedicating our lives to serving others and uplifting those around us. Happy Diwali, Massachusetts!” he said.

Congressman Elliot Engel, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, also sent out greetings.

Congressman Andy Levin recalled his Diwali celebrations in Sarnath as a college students.

“I’ll never forget the Diwali celebration I enjoyed while living in Sarnath in India’s Utter Pradesh state as a college student. Everyone who could afford to bought and put on a new outfit and went out visiting, sharing mithai (delicious sweets) all around. Happy Diwali!” he said.

“Happy Diwali to all those celebrating! May this time be a reminder that light always wins over darkness,” tweeted Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

“Happy Diwali to all! May we win in the fight of good over evil, light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance. May Goddess Lakshmi shower blessings upon you this new year. I look forward to lighting the diya lamps in Richmond Hill tonight,” said Jenifer Rajkumar, New York State Assemblywoman-elect.

“Wishing a joyous #Diwali to all celebrating the Festival of Lights today. We join you in celebrating a renewed hope for the future and the triumph of light over darkness,” Congresswoman Norma Torres said.

In her greetings, Congresswoman Barbara Lee wished all those who are celebrating in the East Bay and around the world, a happy, peaceful, and blessed time.

Among other Congressmen, who sent their Diwali greetings, were Lori Trahan, Maty Gay Scanion, and Rick Larsen.

Sending his Diwali greetings, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio urged New Yorkers to make sure they celebrate the Festival of Lights safely.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner retweeted Diwali greetings of eminent Indian Americans from Houston.

“Happy Diwali to all Angelenos who celebrate the Festival of Lights. Though we can't gather in person this year, I hope you find a way to safely mark the changing of the seasons. In these hard times, we know love and light will guide us towards a better and brighter future,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in a statement wished Hindu, Jain, and Sikh friends across the country and abroad a happy Diwali and a joyful festival of lights.

"Diwali celebrates the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. We join in embracing all this holiday represents: education, compassion, and resilience of the human spirit. Together we celebrate honouring the traditions of our diverse communities that strengthen our country," she said.