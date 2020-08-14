'US looks forward to strengthen relations with Pak'

US looks forward to strengthen bilateral partnership with Pakistan, says Mike Pompeo

PTI, Washington,
  • Aug 14 2020, 14:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2020, 14:12 ist
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) meets with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Credit: AFP Photo

The US looks forward to strengthen the bilateral partnership with Pakistan by expanding trade and working together to protect fundamental freedoms in the years to come, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said as he greeted Pakistanis on the occasion of their 74th Independence Day.

Pakistan is celebrating their Independence Day on Friday.

"On behalf of the Government of the United States of America and the American people, I extend greetings and best wishes to the people of Pakistan as you celebrate your Independence Day," Pompeo said on Thursday.

"The United States looks forward to strengthening our bilateral partnership by expanding US-Pakistan trade and working together to protect fundamental freedoms in the years to come," he said.

For more than 70 years, the US and Pakistan have worked together on issues of critical importance, Pompeo said. "Last year, despite many challenges, we have made notable progress in advancing the Afghan peace process, and our health and economic cooperation in response to the Covid-19 pandemic is saving lives," he said. 

