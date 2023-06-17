US man uses same set of numbers for 10 years, wins $50,000 as prize money

A man from Maryland in the US has won a whopping $50,000 in prize money from a lottery after using the same set of numbers to play with for almost 10 years.

"I play the same numbers all the time; I've been doing so for years," the man said.

The man won the huge amount of prize money after he kept using the same set of numbers to enter Bonus Match 5 drawings for almost 10 years.

The man, who hails from Temple Hills in Maryland, told the lottery officials that he bought a $4 ticket with six lines of numbers for the May 28 Bonus Match 5 drawing at Modern Liquors on Iverson Street, the United Press International reported. The numbers chosen by him got picked and he earned $50,000 worth prize money. The man said he will use some of his winnings to pay bills and the rest will go in his savings.

Earlier this year, a winner of the Kerala government’s Onam bumper lottery prize of Rs 25 crore revealed he had ventured into lottery sales.

30-year-old Anoop, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, had won last year’s Onam bumper lottery. Reportedly, he had to stay away from his house for several weeks as people thronged to his residence seeking help. But now he has shifted to another part of the city and has decided to move toward selling lottery tickets.

Anoop told DH that he moved to this business as it was a lottery ticket that brought good fortune upon him.