US Marshals Service suffers 'major' security breach: Report

The affected system contains law enforcement sensitive information, including returns from legal process, administrative information, the agency spokesperson said

  Feb 28 2023
  • updated: Feb 28 2023, 09:01 ist
The US Marshals Service (USMS) suffered a security breach over a week ago that compromised sensitive information, NBC News reported on Monday, citing multiple senior US law enforcement officials.

"The affected system contains law enforcement sensitive information, including returns from legal process, administrative information, and personally identifiable information pertaining to subjects of USMS investigations, third parties, and certain USMS employees," the agency spokesperson Drew Wade told NBC.

