US military downs Iranian-made drone in Syria

US Central Command said in a statement that the reconnaissance drone flew over Mission Support Site Conoco on Tuesday afternoon before being shot down

AP
AP, Beirut, Lebanon,
  • Feb 15 2023, 15:28 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2023, 16:31 ist
It is not uncommon for bases housing US troops to come under rocket fire or mortar attacks. Credit: Twitter/@CENTCOM

US forces shot down an Iranian-made drone flying over a base housing American troops in northeastern Syria, the US military said Wednesday.

The incident comes more than a week after a deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and Syria, followed by a significant de-escalation of violence across the war-torn country.

US Central Command said in a statement that the reconnaissance drone flew over Mission Support Site Conoco on Tuesday afternoon before American forces shot it down.

Also Read | US still stumped by latest flying objects as friction with China grows

No group claimed responsibility for flying the drone in northeastern Syria, where it is not uncommon for bases housing US troops to come under rocket fire or mortar attacks. Iran-backed militia are based nearby, as are sleeper cells of the Islamic State group that was defeated in Syria in March 2019.

There are roughly 900 US troops in Syria, including in the north and farther south and east, who work alongside Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces targeting IS militants and their sleeper cells. 

World news
Syria
Iran
Drones
Kurds
SDF
United States
US news

