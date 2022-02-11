US to free $3.5 bn in frozen Afghan assets for aid

US moves to free $3.5 billion in frozen Afghan assets to aid Afghan people

The multi-step plan calls for the other half of the funds to remain in the United States, subject to ongoing litigation by US victims of terrorism

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 11 2022, 18:36 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2022, 18:36 ist
US President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Friday that will allow half of the $7 billion in frozen Afghan reserves held in the United States to be used to help the Afghan people. Credit: Reuters Photo

US President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Friday that will allow half of the $7 billion in frozen Afghan reserves held in the United States to be used to help the Afghan people without providing the Taliban access to the funds, sources familiar with the plan said.

The multi-step plan calls for the other half of the funds to remain in the United States, subject to ongoing litigation by US victims of terrorism, including relatives of those who died in the September 11, 2001, hijacking attacks, the sources said.

Afghanistan
World news
United States
US news
Taliban

