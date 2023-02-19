US must resolve damage to ties: China top diplomat tells Blinken

The United States must resolve the damage to China-US relations caused by the indiscriminate use of force, China's top diplomat Wang Yi told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday.

Wang told Blinken that Washington must change course on the recent "so-called airship incident," the ministry said in a statement, referring to the US shootdown of what the United States called a spy balloon but Beijing said was a weather-monitoring craft.

The two held an informal chat on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference at the request of the United States, the Chinese statement said.