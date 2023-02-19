Resolve damage to ties: Chinese diplomat tells Blinken

US must resolve damage to ties: China top diplomat tells Blinken

The two held an informal chat on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference at the request of the United States, the Chinese statement said

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Feb 19 2023, 10:08 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2023, 10:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The United States must resolve the damage to China-US relations caused by the indiscriminate use of force, China's top diplomat Wang Yi told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday.

Also Read | Blinken tells top China envoy sending spy balloon into US was 'irresponsible'

Wang told Blinken that Washington must change course on the recent "so-called airship incident," the ministry said in a statement, referring to the US shootdown of what the United States called a spy balloon but Beijing said was a weather-monitoring craft.

The two held an informal chat on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference at the request of the United States, the Chinese statement said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

China
US
World news
Antony Blinken

What's Brewing

DH Toon | India's BBC stance reminiscent of Indira's

DH Toon | India's BBC stance reminiscent of Indira's

A flowery touch to flavours

A flowery touch to flavours

A walk through the meadows of Kush Kalyan

A walk through the meadows of Kush Kalyan

Not just a storm in a teacup

Not just a storm in a teacup

Fantasy that's more real than real

Fantasy that's more real than real

Kindness is a butterfly

Kindness is a butterfly

Mahashivratri: Thousands of devotees flock to temples

Mahashivratri: Thousands of devotees flock to temples

 