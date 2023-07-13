US Navy flies through Taiwan Strait after China drills

US Navy plane flies through Taiwan Strait after China drills

Taiwan's defence ministry said the plane had stuck to the strait's median line and flew in a southerly direction on Thursday morning, and that Taiwan's forces kept watch.

Reuters
Reuters, Taipei,
  • Jul 13 2023, 14:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 14:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A US Navy patrol plane flew through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Thursday, following two days of Chinese military exercises to the south of the island Beijing views as sovereign Chinese territory.

China has been incensed by US military missions through the narrow strait, most frequently of warships but occasionally of aircraft, saying China "has sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction" over the waterway. Taiwan and the United States dispute that, saying it is an international waterway.

The US Navy's 7th fleet said the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance plane, which is also used for anti-submarine missions, had flown through the strait in international airspace.

Read | China aims to sap Taiwan morale with 'escape plan' misinformation 

"By operating within the Taiwan Strait in accordance with international law, the United States upholds the navigational rights and freedoms of all nations," it said in a statement.

"The aircraft's transit of the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States military flies, sails and operates anywhere international law allows."

Taiwan's defence ministry said the aircraft had stuck to the strait's median line and flew in a southerly direction on Thursday morning, and that Taiwan's forces kept watch.

The median line normally serves as an unofficial barrier between Taiwan and China, but since last August when China staged large-scale war games near the island its military aircraft have frequently crossed the line, though generally quite briefly.

The mission followed two days of new Chinese drills near Taiwan, involving fighters, bombers and warships flying mainly to the island's south and out into the Pacific through the Bashi Channel that separates Taiwan from the Philippines.

While China has not commented on the exercises, they took place less than two weeks before Taiwan stages its own annual drills and as NATO held a summit at which alliance leaders said China challenges its interests, security and values with its "ambitions and coercive policies".

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

China
Taiwan
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

A year of cosmic wonder with the James Webb telescope

A year of cosmic wonder with the James Webb telescope

Symphony of the night

Symphony of the night

Renowned Czech author Milan Kundera passes away

Renowned Czech author Milan Kundera passes away

Panipuri: Google doodle celebrates India's street food

Panipuri: Google doodle celebrates India's street food

Kerala autorickshaw hit by wild boar; woman driver dies

Kerala autorickshaw hit by wild boar; woman driver dies

Over 78K malnourished kids in MP from January to March

Over 78K malnourished kids in MP from January to March

A look back at Megan Rapinoe’s best moments

A look back at Megan Rapinoe’s best moments

 