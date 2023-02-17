US needs to work with China on balloon incident

'The United States needs to work with it to manage this incident and bring relations back to sound and steady relations,' Wang Wenbin said

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Feb 17 2023, 15:15 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 15:15 ist
A balloon flies in the sky over Billings. Credit: Chase Doak/via Reuters

 China said the United States cannot ask for communication and dialogue while escalating the balloon incident, the Chinese foreign ministry said at a regular news briefing on Friday.

"The United States needs to work with it to manage this incident and bring relations back to sound and steady relations," Wang Wenbin said when asked about US President Joe Biden saying he would speak with President Xi Jinping about the Chinese balloon.
 

