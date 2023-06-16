US nuclear-powered submarine reaches South Korea

US nuclear-powered submarine arrives at South Korea's Busan port

The arrival comes after North Korea fired two short-range missiles off its east coast on Thursday.

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Jun 16 2023, 08:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2023, 09:31 ist
USS Aircraft Carrier Nimitz, off the coast of Busan. Credit: Reuters File Photo

A US nuclear-powered submarine has arrived at a port in the South Korean city of Busan, the South Korean military said on Friday. It is the first time in nearly six years that a submarine classified as 'SSGN' by the US Navy, or a cruise-missile submarine, has stopped off in South Korea.

Also Read | South Korea recovers part of rocket used in North's failed satellite launch

The arrival comes after North Korea fired two short-range missiles off its east coast on Thursday and follows a failed attempt by Pyongyang to launch a spy satellite last month. In April, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and US President Joe Biden agreed in Washington to "further enhance the regular visibility of strategic assets" on the Korean Peninsula.

The leaders also agreed that a US Navy nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) will visit South Korea for the first time since the 1980s to help demonstrate Washington's resolve to protect the country from a North Korean attack. There was no timetable given for such a visit.

South Korea
World news
USA
US Navy
Busan
United States
Joe Biden

