US offers USD 100 mln to China, others to fight coronavirus

The United States will offer up to USD 100 million to China and other impacted countries to combat the fast-spreading coronavirus, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday.
"This commitment -- along with the hundreds of millions generously donated by the American private sector -- demonstrates strong US leadership in response to the outbreak," Pompeo said in a statement.
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe