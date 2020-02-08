US offers USD 100 mn to fight coronavirus

US offers USD 100 mln to China, others to fight coronavirus

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Feb 08 2020, 07:16am ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2020, 07:29am ist
Mike Pompeo. AFP/Getty file photo

The United States will offer up to USD 100 million to China and other impacted countries to combat the fast-spreading coronavirus, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday.

"This commitment -- along with the hundreds of millions generously donated by the American private sector -- demonstrates strong US leadership in response to the outbreak," Pompeo said in a statement.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
United States
China
Coronavirus
Wuhan Virus
Comments (+)
 