US official kills pedestrian, but reports hitting deer

US official kills pedestrian, but reports as hitting deer instead

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Sep 15 2020, 12:04 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2020, 13:20 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

An official in the US state of South Dakota reported hitting a deer with his car, when in fact he struck and killed a pedestrian whose body was not found until the next day, authorities said Monday.

Jason Ravnsborg, a 44-year-old elected official who serves as the state's attorney general, said in a statement that he was cooperating with the investigation and offered his sympathies to dead man's family.

Though he was struck on Saturday, the victim, 55-year-old Joseph Boever, was not found until Sunday.

Ravnsborg, who was driving home alone from a Republican fundraiser, reported to police he had been involved in a "car-deer crash", state authorities said.

The attorney general's spokesman Tim Bormann said Ravnsborg called emergency services at "approximately 10:24 pm and informed authorities that he had struck something", the New York Times reported.

Bormann also said Ravnsborg does not usually drink alcohol at political events.

The victim's family voiced fears that the case would be covered up, including a possible hit-and-run.

They were outraged at not having been called until Sunday night to identify the body of their loved one.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
Attorney General
Accident
Road accident

What's Brewing

Wrong turn led whales to crocodile-infested river?

Wrong turn led whales to crocodile-infested river?

Want cheaper beer? Save a tree

Want cheaper beer? Save a tree

DH Toon | Rahul takes a dig at Modi over GDP, Covid-19

DH Toon | Rahul takes a dig at Modi over GDP, Covid-19

Asian mosquito species threaten African cities

Asian mosquito species threaten African cities

The Lead | M Visveswaraya: An engineer par excellence

The Lead | M Visveswaraya: An engineer par excellence

Is there a black hole in our backyard?

Is there a black hole in our backyard?

 