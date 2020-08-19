US official sees 'real desire' for smaller relief bill

US official sees 'real desire' for smaller coronavirus relief bill

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 19 2020, 10:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2020, 10:59 ist
In this file photo taken on August 05, 2020 Protesters rally demanding economic relief during the coronavirus pandemic, at Time Square. Credit: AFP Photo

Some Democrats and Republicans have a "real desire" to reach agreement on a smaller coronavirus relief bill that could be worth around $500 billion, a senior Trump administration official said late on Monday.

The official said the agreement could include funding for the US Postal Service, additional funding for loans to small- and medium-sized businesses to keep workers on their payrolls and potentially added money for schools.

"I think there’s a real desire by some in the Democratic caucus and some in the Republican conference, both in the House and the Senate, to do a smaller deal on the things we can agree upon," the official said. "It could be about $500 billion."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Economy

What's Brewing

Small wonders: the Vietnamese artist making tiny food

Small wonders: the Vietnamese artist making tiny food

Giant Panda pregnancy cheers US national zoo

Giant Panda pregnancy cheers US national zoo

80 years since Trotsky assassinated by Stalin agent

80 years since Trotsky assassinated by Stalin agent

Asteroid becomes closest ever seen passing Earth: NASA

Asteroid becomes closest ever seen passing Earth: NASA

The Lead: Rahul Khanna on hollywood, dogs and more

The Lead: Rahul Khanna on hollywood, dogs and more

 