'US opposes ICC probe into alleged Israeli war crimes'

The United States has "firmly" opposed an International Criminal Court probe into alleged Israeli war crimes, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday.

A move by the court's chief prosecutor to open a full investigation into alleged war crimes in the Palestinian territories has sparked a furious reaction from Israel- Washington's top ally in the region.

"We firmly oppose this and any other action that seeks to target Israel unfairly," Pompeo said.

"We do not believe the Palestinians qualify as a sovereign state and are therefore not qualified to obtain full membership or participate as a state in international organizations, entities, or conferences, including the ICC", he added.