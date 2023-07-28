US orders government personnel, family members to leave Haiti, cites 'crime, civil unrest'

US orders govt personnel, family members to leave Haiti

The State Department said US citizens not working for the government should also leave Haiti as soon as possible.

A man carries his belongings after officers of the Haitian National Police fired tear gas to clear a camp of people escaping the threat of armed gangs, in front of the US Embassy, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti July 25, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

The US State Department on Thursday ordered non-emergency government personnel and family members to leave Haiti as soon as possible, citing "kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and poor health care infrastructure."

The State Department said US citizens not working for the government should also leave Haiti as soon as possible "by commercial or other privately available transportation options."

"Kidnapping is widespread, and victims regularly include US citizens. Kidnappers may use sophisticated planning or take advantage of unplanned opportunities, and even convoys have been attacked," the State Department said in a travel advisory.

Also read | UN agencies warn of starvation risk in Sudan, Haiti, Burkina Faso and Mali, call for urgent aid

Haiti has struggled to contain violence and chaos as heavily armed gangs drive a humanitarian crisis that has displaced tens of thousands amid frequent kidnappings for ransom, gang rapes, tortures and murders.

The Caribbean nation has not elected a new leader since President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated on July 7, 2021.

