US police break up protest over no indictment in Jayland Walker killing

Police in Ohio broke up a protest by more than 100 people who were marching on Wednesday over a grand jury's decision to not indict officers who fatally shot an unarmed Black man last year.
Police used what appeared to be chemical spray and other non-lethal weapons to disperse the crowd. The mayor's office wrote on social media that police broke up the protest after it had been declared an "unlawful assembly." It was not known if any arrests were made.
Neither Akron police nor the mayor's office immediately responded to requests for comment about Wednesday's protest.
The protesters were venting anger over a grand jury's decision on Monday not to indict eight Akron police officers who shot Jayland Walker 46 times last June.
Also read | Five US officers charged with murder over fatal beating of Black man
The killing of Walker, 25, happened after police tried to carry out a traffic stop on him, but he led officers on a car chase through a residential area. Investigators have said that as he was driving, Walker fired at least one shot from a gun at police.
Walker eventually fled his car on foot - but left his gun in the car, investigators have said.
Police pursuing Walker on foot opened fire on him after mistakenly thinking he had reached into his waistband for his weapon.
The Walker family's legal team derided the grand jury's decision and said they would file a civil lawsuit against the city in June.
Walker's death followed a spate of law enforcement killings of Black people in the US that have triggered protests against racial injustice and police brutality, including the 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Trump likely won't attend trial over rape claim: lawyer
Non-tech firms ride to rescue of laid-off techies
Democracy: US needs a rethink
Our autocratic public institutions
Meta lays off tech teams, battering employee morale
US sending $325 million in more military aid to Ukraine
Nagaland to get first medical college since statehood
TCS tops LinkedIn's 2023 Top Companies India list
Hanuman plover reinstated as species after 86 years
South Asia home to highest number of child brides: UN