US presidency hopeful bats for civic duty voting for citizens aged between 18 and 25

Indian American presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on Thursday announced his support for the constitutional amendment to implement Civic Duty Voting among Americans aged 18-25.

The move, if it comes into implementation, will in effect raise the voting age to 25, while still allowing all 18– to 25-year-olds to vote if they either fulfil a national service requirement or pass the same civics exam required of naturalised citizens.

Ramaswamy, who is seeking a Republican ticket for the 2024 presidential elections, said voting will remain open to citizens starting from the age of 18. But at the age of 18, Americans will have three paths to vote – six months of direct service in the US military or first response services (police, fire, etc), or pass a civic education test identical to the US citizenship exam for naturalised citizens. Or else, wait until age 25

Civic Duty Voting would require a Constitutional amendment for passage which requires the support of two-thirds of legislators in both chambers of Congress and three-fourths of state legislators.

"Our military currently suffers a 25 per cent recruitment deficit, and only 16 per cent of Gen Zs say they’re proud to be American. The absence of national pride is a serious threat to the future of our country," said Vivek Ramaswamy.

"We must think ambitiously about reviving civic duty in America. In 1971 the 26th Amendment lowered the voting age to age 18 following a mandatory military draft, and tying voting to civic commitments has long been part of our national culture. Civic Duty Voting can create a sense of shared purpose and responsibility amongst young Americans to become educated citizens," he said.

No additional government bureaucracy is required to administer Civic Duty Voting. The Civic Duty Voting exam would be identical to one required of green card holders prior to obtaining citizenship.

The six-month service requirement offers an alternative to the Civic Duty Voting exam. Both requirements fall away at age 25 - the same age by which young male adults are required under current US law to complete Selective Service registration, he said.