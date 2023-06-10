'Biden had no prior knowledge of Trump's indictment'

US President Biden had no prior knowledge of Trump indictment, says White House

Spokesperson Olivia Dalton declined to comment on the unprecedented indictment by Biden's Justice Department

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Jun 10 2023, 03:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2023, 03:08 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters Photo

US President Joe Biden found out about the indictment against his one-time rival, former President Donald Trump, like everyone else and did not have advance knowledge of it, the White House said on Friday.

White House spokesperson Olivia Dalton, speaking to reporters on Air Force One, declined to comment on the unprecedented indictment by Biden's Justice Department.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Joe Biden
Donald Trump
World news
White House

Related videos

What's Brewing

Inter Milan vs Man City: 3 key battles in CL final

Inter Milan vs Man City: 3 key battles in CL final

'Extreme weather killed 233 in India till Apr this yr'

'Extreme weather killed 233 in India till Apr this yr'

Time to use tech to allow overseas Indians to vote: CEC

Time to use tech to allow overseas Indians to vote: CEC

France hails 'backpack hero' who fought Annecy attacker

France hails 'backpack hero' who fought Annecy attacker

'Double happiness' drive: Big rubber ducks debut in HK

'Double happiness' drive: Big rubber ducks debut in HK

How climate change is fueling wildfires in US, Canada

How climate change is fueling wildfires in US, Canada

 