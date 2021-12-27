US President Biden signs $770 billion defence bill

US President Biden signs $770 billion defence bill

Earlier this month, the Senate and the House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly for the defence bill

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 27 2021, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2021, 22:35 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

US President Joe Biden signed into law the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, for fiscal year 2022, that authorises $770 billion in defence spending, the White House said on Monday.

Earlier this month, the Senate and the House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly for the defence bill with strong support from both Democrats and Republicans for the annual legislation setting policy for the Department of Defense.

