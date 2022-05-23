Biden supports Japan becoming permanent UNSC member

US President Biden supports Japan becoming permanent member of the UN Security Council

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • May 23 2022, 11:44 ist
  • updated: May 23 2022, 11:44 ist
US President Joe Biden shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Credit: AFP Photo

US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he supports Japan becoming a permanent member of the UN Security Council, NHK public television said on Monday.

Calls have been rising recently for reform of the United Nations Security Council, where both Russia and China are permanent members.

World news
United States
Japan
Joe Biden
United Nations Security Council

