US President Donald Trump mocks 'Mini Mike' Bloomberg for his height, or lack thereof

Trump, who stands at about six feet, three inches depending on which source you use, has hammered away, of late, at Mike Bloomberg, the former New York mayor whose campaign for the Democratic nomination is gathering pace.

Bloomberg officially is five feet and eight inches, but in recent tweets and interviews, Trump has lopped four inches off and alleged that Bloomberg asked to stand on a box during Democratic primary debates.

POTUS christened Bloomberg as ‘Mini Mike’ and he said that the Democratic nominee hopeful had the worst debate performance in history.

This makes Mini Mike look good compared to his performance last night. Worst debate performance in history! https://t.co/oUTz9njZPg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020

He later retweeted Dan Scavino, his assistant and director of White House’s social media, who had tweeted a Fox News video clip of an interview with Bloomberg in which the anchor asserts that Bloomberg said that he was a friend of Donald Trump and New York icon. Adding to the retweet, Trump said that, Bloomberg on the video clip was the “REAL Mini Mike”. POTUS added that the presidential nominee hopeful admitted many times that he is “a fan of Donald Trump”.

This is the REAL Mini Mike. He admitted, many times, that he is “a fan of Donald Trump. He’s a New York ICON.” Thank you Mike! https://t.co/KkqMdVMcdk — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020

All this height-shaming is not new for the Republican leader. He also has slapped 'little' or 'liddle' (or even liddle', apostrophe included) on a number of lawmakers of varying heights -- Adam Schiff, Marco Rubio, Bob Corker, to name a few.

Indeed, Trump seems keenly aware that in America, height matters.

This is not the first time Trump has mocked Bloomberg for his height who stands at a full five feet and seven inches. On Feb 2, he claimed that Bloomberg is negotiating to get on the Democratic primary debate stage and “to have the right to stand on boxes, or a lift” at the debates. He added that it is done sometimes but is not fair.

Mini Mike is now negotiating both to get on the Democrat Primary debate stage, and to have the right to stand on boxes, or a lift, during the debates. This is sometimes done, but really not fair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2020

Look back at Trump's recent predecessors and they were all at least six feet tall, or close to it -- Barack Obama, George W Bush, his father, Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan, to name a few.

Indeed, Americans are so caught up with the height of their leaders that during one of the 2016 Republican presidential debates, Google has said the most frequent online search was not about a policy issue. It was about how tall Jeb Bush was (answer: 6'3").

On the same day, he claimed that “Mini Mike” Bloomberg is part of “the fake news” in a tweet and said that it would be too boring to cover himself and that’s why the fake news is covering “Only Trump”.

Mini Mike is part of the Fake News. They are all working together. In fact, Bloomberg isn’t covering himself (too boring to do), or other Dems. Only Trump. That sounds fair! It’s all the Fake News Media, and that’s why nobody believes in them any more. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2020

(With inputs from AFP)