US President Donald Trump order on police reform would use financial incentives

  • Jun 16 2020, 07:32 ist
An executive order on police reform US President Donald Trump will sign on Tuesday following nationwide protests against police brutality and racism would seek to use financial incentives to encourage police departments to adhere to best practices, a senior administration official said on Monday.

The executive order would also call for social workers to join officers in responding to police calls and promote information sharing among police departments about officers who have been the subject of too many complaints about excessive use of force, the official said.

