US President Donald Trump's re-election campaign steps up fundraising in April

Trump's re-election campaign steps up fundraising in April

  • May 21 2020, 08:56 ist
  • updated: May 21 2020, 08:56 ist
US President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump raised $16.9 million in April for his re-election campaign, ending the month with $107.7 million in cash, according to a disclosure filed on Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission.

The funds gathered in April marked an increase from March when Trump's campaign committee raised $13.6 million.

Both Trump and his rival, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, appear to be stepping up their fundraising despite the coronavirus pandemic, which has hammered the U.S. economy and disrupted election campaigns.

Biden is due to report on his campaign finances on Wednesday, but the former vice president said earlier this month that when combined with his party, he raised $60.5 million in April, slightly below the $61.7 million that Trump and his Republican Party raised.

Biden has been playing catch-up to Trump, who has been amassing an election war chest since 2017.

