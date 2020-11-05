US Presidential Election 2020: What happens if the result is a tie

Although both Donald Trump and Joe Biden have claimed to be ahead in the closely fought presidential election, the final outcome remains hinged on a handful of states.

As of 6 am, in the presidential race, the results of Alaska (3 electoral votes), Arizona (11), Georgia (16), Michigan (16), Nevada (6), North Carolina (15), Pennsylvania (20), Wisconsin (10) or Maine’s 2nd Congressional District (1) were still pending.

Joe Biden has 227 confirmed electoral votes and would need 43 more to win. On the other hand, President Donald Trump has 213 confirmed electoral votes and would need 57 more to win. Six Senate races were uncalled in five states: Alaska, Georgia, Maine, Michigan and North Carolina.

Because there’s an even number of electoral votes, a tie is feasible.

What happens in a tie?

If that happens in the Electoral College, then the decision goes to the newly seated House of Representatives, with each state voting as a unit. In the case no candidate is able to gain a majority, the US Congress will decide the winner.

Although it’s not detailed in the Constitution, each state delegation would vote on which candidate to support as a group, with the plurality carrying the day, said Akhil Reed Amar, a professor of law and political science at Yale University. If there is a tie vote in a state’s delegation, the state’s vote would not count. A presidential candidate needs at least 26 votes to win.

Currently, Republicans control 26 state delegations, while Democrats control 22. Pennsylvania is tied between Republican and Democratic representatives, and Michigan has seven Democrats, six Republicans and one independent.

The decision on vice president goes to the newly elected Senate, with each senator casting a vote. Ultimately, any disputes about the procedure could land everything in the Supreme Court.

Why is it important for the winner to secure a Senate majority?

Securing the Senate majority will be vital for the winner of the presidency. Senators confirm administration nominees, including the Cabinet, and can propel or stall the White House agenda. With Republicans now controlling the chamber, 53-47, three or four seats will determine party control, depending on who wins the presidency because the vice president can break a tie in the Senate.

