US Presidential Election: Joe Biden has the last word and the last laugh

After a dramatic end to grueling US elections, Democratic nominee Joe Biden emerged victorious over the incumbent Donald Trump. Entering into the fourth day after the election night, Biden stayed ahead by a small margin in battleground states only to win Pennsylvania to become president-elect.

Leading up to Saturday, the razor-thin race made it really difficult for the authorities to call the election for either candidates. And, amid rising tensions in the United States over the prolonged counting, Trump continued to allege "fraud."

A calm Biden, on the other hand, banking on a comfortable lead, was confident about his campaign, at the same time, hitting out at the President for delegitimising the electoral system.

Trump claimed the election was "rigged" and that "illegal votes" were reported. Whereas Biden, defending the system, asked people to be "patient" and that democracy can sometimes be "messy."

“Democracy is sometimes messy,” he said. “It sometimes requires a little patience as well. But that patience has been rewarded now for more than 240 years with a system of governance that’s been the envy of the world.”

Also read: Biden to face long list of foreign challenges, with China no. 1

Earlier this week, Trump prematurely declared victory in several states even when thousands of votes were yet being reported.

However, Biden, who was leading in key states, assured his supporters that it was going to take time, nevertheless, remained confident of victory.

"But look, we feel good about where we are. We really do. I'm here to tell you tonight we believe we're on track to win this election," he told his supporters just after the election night.

Trump sued some states where Biden was leading for fraud, but they held no ground. Biden stayed stable throughout the situation, even amid all the intimidation from the Trump campaign.

"If the president makes good on his threat to go to court to try to prevent the proper tabulation of votes, we have legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort," Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement.

"STOP THE COUNT," Trump said in a tweet, which was restricted by Twitter for being misleading. Biden stepped up to say it was 'outrageous' to demand a blockade on duly cast votes.

On Saturday, as predicted, Joe Biden emerged victorious. He accepted the win and jumped in to be a "President for all Americans", even to those who did not vote for him.

Trump, maintaining his stand, said that "this election is far from over."

US accepted Biden as the president-elect as celebrations began across the country including New York. Biden supporters stormed at the alter of White House, where the 'Black Lives Matter' activists had camped during protests against the death of George Floyd.

Biden camp is now prepared to fight Trump's denial over the result and said “the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House.”